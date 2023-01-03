Republican Kevin McCarthy did not obtain the majority of votes in the House to be elected as speaker, due to the lack of support of a part of the deputies of his own party, now in the majority (222-212). In fact, the Republican obtained only 203 votes, nineteen less than those that his party could guarantee him. The “Trumpian” wing of the party, which considers him too moderate, has turned his back on him: after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by Trump’s most radical supporters, McCarthy had criticized the former president’s work . Hukeem Jeffries, minority leader of the Democrats, got more votes than him, 212, but even these are not enough for an election. For the first time since 1923 (when the Republican Frederick Gillett was re-elected only on the ninth ballot) a second vote was necessary, but this too was not decisive.

In fact, the 212 dems voted together for their leader Hakim Jeffries, while McCarthy still stopped at 203 votes, always losing 19 among the Republicans, all paid to the ‘hawk’ Jim Jordan, an ally of Donald Trump. Shortly before the vote, Jordan himself had urged his party mates to support McCarthy but the 19 ‘dissidents’ voted for him. At the end of the second vote, the Californian representative of the conservatives left the room.

“It’s going to be a long night,” the Republicans comment. Until the speaker is elected, the activity of the Chamber is frozen: the new deputies cannot be sworn in and work cannot begin.

The Senate is sworn in by Harris

As for the Senate, US Vice President and Senate Speaker Kamala Harris swore in Senator Patty Murray as interim president and all 35 new senators elected or re-elected in the midterm elections were sworn into her hands. Harris, who will then go down in history as the first woman to have administered the oath of office of the new senators.

Murray, a Democrat from Washington State, will also go down in history for being the first woman to hold the position, usually occupied by the senator from the majority party with the longest service. In the Senate, Democrats occupy 51 of the 100 seats.