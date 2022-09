NEW YORK – Summer crimes have a reduced version on social media: they are small crimes on Twitter, made up of violent, racist, hateful messages, which record a peak with rising temperatures. Above 42 degrees, people tend to pour out even more discomfort by using social media to discharge anger and resentment. This is what emerges from a scientific survey conducted in the United States for four years, and the results of which were published in the medical journal The Lancet Planetary Health.