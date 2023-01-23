Kids who at school identify with a gender different from that of birth, keeping it from their parents: an increasingly widespread phenomenon in the United States, which is creating new tensions between schools and families. The former, determined to protect the privacy and well-being of the very young at a crucial moment in their lives: precisely the one in which they begin to define their sexual identity as well. The latter are convinced that they have the right to participate in every step concerning their children’s choices. The tells it New York Times starting from the case raised by Jessica Bradshaw: Californian mother who only discovered by chance that her fifteen-year-old daughter identified herself as a boy at school after finding an assignment signed with an unknown name in her folder. She discovering that the teenager had asked the school to be identified with that new name and gender for six months already. Mom Bradshaw didn’t take it well: the teachers should have asked her permission, or at least informed her, she accused her. Not at all, the school replied: according to the law they were bound to the specific will of the student. And he had put in writing that he didn’t want to say anything to the family.

Thankfully, the Bradshaws have come to accept their now teenage son’s new gender identity. Not without trauma, given that they asked to resort to hormones and surgery to remove the breast, acts according to them premature, especially since the doctors had previously diagnosed the boy with Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. “The school system stabbed us in the back, every step had to be faced in the family,” says Jessica. But the now sixteen-year-old boy doesn’t think so. And just to the NYT he confides that he has found a place and a space in school to be himself, after having tried several times to come out to his parents, without being taken seriously: «I wish schools didn’t have to hide such requests to families. But it’s important that they do, to make us students feel safe. In a condition like mine, you always feel in danger. Even though my parents were accepting, I was still scared and confused, which is why I asked the school not to tell them.”

The case is far from isolated. Of course, the number of those who identify as transgender in the United States remains small (1.4 percent, according to a recent study by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention) and has almost doubled in recent years (from 0.7 in 2017). And schools are under pressure, especially in a political climate as polarized as the American one. The public school attended by the young Bradshaw is one of many in America that allows students to change their name and gender without parental consent, in line with federal and, in some cases state, rules created precisely to protect students from discrimination and based on research that shows how inclusive school policies serve to maintain the psychological well-being of students and where applied they have brought down cases of bullying and even suicides. But for families it remains a trauma.

The NYT interviewed at least fifty people, including parents and children, collecting rumors of extreme malaise in one sense or another. Relatives feel treated like bad parents, unable to figure out what is best for their kids: and everyone, whether open-minded or not, accuses the school of being compliant and speeding up the transition too much. A discourse which, however, only accentuates the gap with their children: who to the same newspaper say they are convinced that mothers and fathers should stop accusing the school system and ask themselves why they did not understand and accept earlier what their children were trying to tell him. And the question is already becoming political. Conservative groups are increasingly filing lawsuits against lax school districts, accusing them of not involving families enough in their offspring’s mental health care. And criticisms also come from parents of more liberal culture and thought. In short, the debate is more than open.