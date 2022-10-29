Home World United States, free after 38 years in prison thanks to the DNA test: Maurice Hastings was innocent
World

United States, free after 38 years in prison thanks to the DNA test: Maurice Hastings was innocent

by admin
United States, free after 38 years in prison thanks to the DNA test: Maurice Hastings was innocent

Cleared of a DNA test after 38 years in prison in California for a murder he did not commit. Maurice Hastings, who has always proclaimed his innocence, was released at 69. He had been charged with the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer, and two attempted murders. The sentence was handed down in 1988 but Los Angeles County District Judge George Gascón overturned it on October 20.

“What happened in Hastings is a terrible injustice,” Gascon said. “I have prayed for many years for this day to come. At the moment there is no bitterness in me, now I just want to enjoy what is left of my life, ”said Hastings instead, in a press conference after his release. He had requested the DNA test in 2000, but at first this request was denied. Last June, it emerged that the DNA recovered at the crime scene matches that of a man who died in 2020 while serving a sentence for kidnapping and rape.

The murder of Roberta Wydermyer
The victim was sexually assaulted and then killed with a single gunshot to the head. Her body was found in 1983 in the trunk of her vehicle in a Los Angeles suburb. Hastings was accused of the murder, but he has always professed innocence. The prosecution asked for the death penalty for him, but then he was sentenced to life in prison. At the time of the autopsy, traces of semen had been found on the body: Hastings had asked for a DNA test in 2000. This request, however, was rejected by the district attorney.

See also  Eighteen years in prison, shock sentence in Belarus for Sergei Tikhanovsky, husband of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

In June of this year, however, he managed to obtain the test, which showed that the DNA profile corresponded to another man, already convicted of the kidnapping of another woman – she too found in the trunk of a ‘car – and who had died in prison in 2020.

You may also like

The National Palace Museum in Taipei was exposed...

Somalia, two car bombs in the center of...

US News 2023 World University Rankings Released! Is...

Published 321 “playing dead” videos, a restaurant manager...

Russian Ministry of Defense: British naval officials participated...

Christmas 2022, Manger and Christmas tree in Peter’s...

Diocesan-level trial of Cardinal Ya Jing’an’s beatification case...

Holy See presents Pope’s trip to Bahrain: precious...

The National Palace Museum in Taipei was exposed...

Elections in Israel, Kan public TV: “Netanyahu one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy