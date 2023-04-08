Home World United States: from the Biden administration new rules for transgender athletes in school competitions
United States: from the Biden administration new rules for transgender athletes in school competitions

United States: from the Biden administration new rules for transgender athletes in school competitions

NEW YORK – American schools will no longer be able to impose an absolute ban on transgender athletes from competing in teams consistent with the identity they feel closest to. But at the same time they can decide to exclude them in case you are faced with an imbalance in the competitions. It is the Solomonic proposal put forward by the Biden administration which aims to amend the so-called “Title IX”, the 1972 federal law which prohibits any discrimination on the basis of sex (and which has contributed so much to the advancement of women in sport ) which also includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

