ATLANTA – “My brothers marched with Martin Luther King in Selma and in the family we take the right to vote very seriously: this is why I was the seat president for 38 years, from the 1972 presidential elections won by Richard Nixon until MidTerm 2010, there was Barack Obama. And I never thought I’d go back in time and still see intimidation in the polling stations, protests and malicious bureaucratic rules to limit the vote of many.