United States, Indiana bans abortion from conception

United States, Indiana bans abortion from conception

Indiana has passed a law that almost completely bans abortion. It is the first state to pass new restrictions after the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the federal right to terminate pregnancy, which had been in effect since 1973. Indiana law makes termination illegal from the moment of conception. except in cases of incest, rape, severe fetal problems or when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk. Until now, the interruption was authorized until the 22nd week.

The ban, which will come into effect on September 15, includes some exceptions. Abortion would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, before 10 weeks after fertilization, to protect the life and physical health of the mother and if the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. Victims of rape and incest would not be required to sign a notarial statement attesting to the assault, as had been proposed in the past. According to the bill, abortions can only be practiced in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals, which means that all abortion clinics will lose their license. Same fate for all doctors who perform an illegal abortion or who do not submit the required reports.

“I am very proud of all Indiana citizens who have come forward to boldly share their views in a debate that is unlikely to end anytime soon,” said the Republican Governor. Eric Holcomb in the statement in which he announced that he had signed the provision. Indiana was among the first Republican states to discuss stricter abortion laws following the Supreme Court ruling. The senator Sue GlickOne of the proponents of the new restrictions said he doesn’t think “all states will get to the same point,” but that most Indiana residents support some aspects of the law.

Eight Republicans joined all 11 Democrats in voting against the bill. “What other freedoms are in danger, waiting to be eliminated?” Asked the Democrat Jean Breaux who wore a green ribbon in support of the right to abortion. While the Republican senator Mike Bohacek talked about his 21-year-old daughter with Down syndrome. Bohacek voted against the bill, saying it does not provide adequate safeguards for disabled women who are raped.

The decision comes three days after the Kansas vote that rejected abortion abortion. Kansas voters voted with a large majority against an amendment that would have canceled the constitutional guarantee on abortion in the conservative Midwestern Republican stronghold.

