United States, Jill Biden: “Joe ready to run again in 2024”

United States, Jill Biden: “Joe ready to run again in 2024”

There is “much more” to decide than choosing the time and place of the announcement. The first lady said so Jill Bidenregarding the hypothesis of the husband’s re-nomination Joe to the presidency of the United States.

“How many times does she have to say that before you believe it?” the first lady said in an exclusive interview withAssociated Press from Nairobi, one of the stops on his visit to Africa. “He said he hasn’t finished. He hasn’t completed what he started. This is the important thing,” said the first lady, referring to what the US president has already hinted about her re-nomination, despite her advanced age, that it would make him 86 at the end of his eventual second term. Biden aides said the announcement will likely come in April, after the end of first-quarter fundraising.

The extensive interview took place on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Jill Biden recalled her trip to the country last May to meet with the country’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.

