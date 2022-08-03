Kansas voters voted with a large majority against an amendment that would have canceled the constitutional guarantee on abortion in the conservative Midwestern Republican stronghold.

According to theAssociated Presswith 77% of the ballots scrutinized, 69.1% of voters voted against the amendment and 38.2% instead voted in favor of a tightening that would have put the Kansas Constitution in line with the recent discussion. of the Supreme Court which removed federal protection of the right to abortion.

Forty days after the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the federal right to abortion enshrined in the Roe v. Wade of 1973, the Midwest State test is a test for all of America. Kansas, the rural heart of America, is a Trumpian state, but the abortion ban to be enshrined directly in the state constitution said no.