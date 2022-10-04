Home World United States, Lake Powell is in danger of drying up: today it produces electricity for 6 million people
United States, Lake Powell is in danger of drying up: today it produces electricity for 6 million people

United States, Lake Powell is in danger of drying up: today it produces electricity for 6 million people

In Arizona, Lake Powell risks drying up and therefore no longer being able to generate hydroelectricity for millions of Americans.

Last week, the American media explained, this man-made lake created on the Colorado River by the construction of the Glen Canyon Dam was only 24% full and had lost almost 5 meters of depth in the last year.

Thanks to the dam, electricity is supplied to 5.8 million users, including homes and businesses, in seven states, but now there is a strong risk that this energy production will fail if the lake level falls below. one meter above that of the sea.

In May, federal officials took emergency measures to use water from upstream reservoirs to raise the water level and give more time to plan for the likely power outage.

When full, the lake is the second largest reservoir in the United States after Lake Mead, which lies between Arizona and Nevada.

