Life imprisonment: is the unanimous verdict of the jury for Nicholas Cruzthe young man accused of the shooting in 2018 in the school in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people (14 students and 3 teachers) died. It is one of the bloodiest school shootings in US history.

The unanimity of the 12 jurors was required for the death penalty, and also on the prevalence of aggravating circumstances over extenuating circumstances. Now the last word is up to Judge Elizabeth Scherer, but judges generally respect the jury’s decision.

Cruz was present in the courtroom with the relatives of the victims and listened to the reading of the device with his head down, without particular emotions. She was 19 when she committed the massacre. Then he fled on foot mingling with other students, but was arrested an hour later. In the trial he pleaded guilty and asked for life imprisonment.