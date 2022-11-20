Home World United States, massacre in a gay club in Colorado. Man opens fire on crowd
United States, massacre in a gay club in Colorado. Man opens fire on crowd

United States, massacre in a gay club in Colorado. Man opens fire on crowd

The death toll from the attack on a gay disco in Colorado, Club Q, where one person opened fire on the crowd is 5 dead and 18 injured. According to reports from the Colorado Springs police, the shooting occurred shortly after 1 in the morning local time. “We have located a person who we believe is the suspect, he is in custody, he is injured,” added police lieutenant Pamela Castro, who has not yet provided elements of a possible motive.

Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a press conference that police received their first call about the shooting just before midnight. In Google’s listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub that hosts themed nights like karaoke, drag shows and DJs.” On their Facebook page, Club Q released a statement saying they were “devastated by the senseless attack on our community… We thank the quick reaction of the heroic customers who subdued the gunman and put an end to this hate attack ».

Police declined to discuss a possible motive. Colorado Springs Fire Captain Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls. “We’re going to be here for many, many more hours,” Castro said, adding that the FBI is on site and providing assistance.

