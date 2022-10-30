Home World United States, midterm elections: Joe Biden votes in Delaware with his niece
World

United States, midterm elections: Joe Biden votes in Delaware with his niece

by admin
United States, midterm elections: Joe Biden votes in Delaware with his niece

NEW YORK – There is still a week to go before the crucial election on November 8 that in United States it will serve to renew the Chamber and Senate, potentially redesigning the political weights of the two chambers and consequently the government agenda. And Joe Biden he did not want to waste time, going to the polls already on Saturday afternoon, taking advantage of the possibility of early voting offered – in different ways – by having been.

See also  Sanna Marin at lunch with Letta and Conte: "Finnish neutrality is over, vote for us to join NATO"

You may also like

United States, the Supreme Court now decides on...

India, a bridge collapses with hundreds of people:...

Seoul, so far and so close: what hallyu...

India, bridge collapses with hundreds of people: at...

“The Crown 5” recreates Diana’s scandal dress (and...

Brazil to vote to choose the president, the...

Seoul, blood and masks on the streets of...

Billions and toilets, who is Akshata Murty, the...

British Prime Minister Sunak does not go to...

Somalia, attack in Mogadishu at least 100 dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy