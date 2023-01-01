NEW YORK – The Mormon Church has been accused of Photoshopping a 17th-century canvas depicting Mary. The newspapers have launched criticisms of the censorship, the news has been relaunched by some media, but the case could be the result of the summary trial of the web people, who are not art experts. In the image sent to members of the Church of Latter-day Saints, and available for download from the site, the Virgin’s bold neckline would have been replaced by a demure robe, but the detail did not escape the commentator of a newspaper of Salt Lake Citythe most important city of the Utahconsidered the most Mormon state in America, as well as thousands of social media users.