Paul Pelosithe husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked by a man who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. He brings it back Cnn and the office of Nancy Pelosi, who was not at home at the time of the attack, confirms this in a note.

“Early this morning – we read – a man broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently attacked Mr. Pelosi. The attacker is in custody and the reasons for the attack are being investigated. Mr. Pelosi has been brought in. to the hospital, where she is receiving excellent medical care and should make a full recovery. Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. “

“The speaker and her family – concludes the statement – are grateful to the first responders and health workers and ask for privacy at this time”.