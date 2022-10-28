Home World United States: Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked while at home
United States: Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked while at home

United States: Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked while at home

The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by a man who broke into their home in San Francisco. Pelosi is now in hospital and should make a full recovery, her spokesperson Drew Hammill said.

Speaker Pelosi was not in the residence at the time of the incident, Hammill explained, adding that the attacker is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved and request that their privacy be respected at this time,” said Hammill.

