United States Promises Support for Kenya-Led Multinational Force Deployed in Haiti

Title: United States Offers Support for Multinational Force Led by Kenya in Haiti Crisis

The United States has pledged its backing and resources to the multinational force spearheaded by Kenya, which is set to be deployed in Haiti to tackle the ongoing crisis. While the nature of the support provided, whether financial or troops, remains ambiguous, the commitment underscores America’s determination to assist in resolving the situation.

Addressing reporters during a daily briefing, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized the US’s commitment to securing the necessary resources for the multinational force. However, he noted that it was too early to delve into specifics regarding the nature of the resources. The deployment of the multinational force requires approval from the United Nations Security Council, after which Kenya will dispatch an initial assessment mission to Haiti.

Kenya’s government had announced its willingness to lead the mission, pledging to deploy 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean nation. The request for assistance originally came from Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry nearly ten months ago, as the country grapples with a myriad of challenges. This prospect has generated mixed feelings, as Haiti has a history of controversial missions, with this being the tenth such deployment in the past thirty years.

While the Joe Biden administration declined to lead the multinational force, it has been actively engaging with other nations to assume the role. Miller highlighted the behind-the-scenes efforts made by the United States in establishing this international force, asserting that it has been more practical and beneficial than assuming direct leadership.

Haiti has long been embroiled in sociopolitical and economic turmoil, which has worsened following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. The battle against armed gangs in and around the capital, Port-au-Prince, has claimed numerous lives and forced numerous residents to flee the area. Furthermore, the recent kidnapping of an American nurse and her son has further highlighted the volatile situation in the country.

As the United States pledges its support to the multinational force, the embassy in Haiti has meanwhile urged all American citizens to promptly evacuate the country. Although Miller did not confirm any direct connection between the kidnapping and the call for evacuation, the incidents serve as a reminder of the urgent need for international intervention to address and stabilize the crisis in Haiti.

