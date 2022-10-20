New York – The Republican Party splits on Ukraine, as also happens to the Italian center-right coalition and many other Western conservative parties. On the one hand there is the Trumpist current, which has always been ambiguous in its relationship with Moscow and flirts with those who would like to end or limit Washington’s aid to Kiev; on the other hand there is the traditional and responsible one, which instead considers it essential to remain on the side of Zelensky to curb Putin’s imperialist expansionism, which together with China aims to undermine the entire rules-based international order built by the United States after the Second World War.