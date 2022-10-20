Home World United States, Republicans split over support for Ukraine
World

United States, Republicans split over support for Ukraine

by admin
United States, Republicans split over support for Ukraine

New York – The Republican Party splits on Ukraine, as also happens to the Italian center-right coalition and many other Western conservative parties. On the one hand there is the Trumpist current, which has always been ambiguous in its relationship with Moscow and flirts with those who would like to end or limit Washington’s aid to Kiev; on the other hand there is the traditional and responsible one, which instead considers it essential to remain on the side of Zelensky to curb Putin’s imperialist expansionism, which together with China aims to undermine the entire rules-based international order built by the United States after the Second World War.

See also  North Korea, ballistic missile launched towards the east coast

You may also like

Matthew Goodwin: “Boris Johnson’s return to Downing Street?...

Chad, the “transitional” regime extends itself. The protest...

War propaganda in Russia: “Putin fires a sniper...

“Long live Putin”: a restaurateur from Paris chases...

Great Britain, lettuce finally beat Liz Truss: the...

Texas, in schools DNA kits to identify students...

Great Britain, that’s why Boris Johnson could now...

Macron: “Preserving European unity, Berlin does not isolate...

All walks of life in Hong Kong: The...

The battle of Baruch who wants to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy