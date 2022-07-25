Home World United States, shooting at Dallas airport: incoming flights blocked
A shooting took place at the Love Field airport in Dallas, Texas. The Federal Administration Aviation, the American aviation authority, has blocked flights arriving at the airport. The person who shot inside the airport is a woman, who was then shot by the officers. This is what emerges from the very short press conference organized by the police, regarding the episode that took place shortly after eleven local time at Love Field. In the videos recorded by travelers and put online, dozens of people are seen lying on the ground, or hidden behind the counter of a bar. In a video, a woman is heard screaming in the depths.

It would be the voice of the person who shot in the ticket office area, before being hit by the officers on duty at the airport. The condition of the woman, admitted to Parkland Memorial Hospital, is unknown. Also among the witnesses was the police chief of a local district, Max Geron, who was leaving for a vacation with his family. As soon as he heard the first shots explode, the policeman grabbed the children and hid them. “The family is safe – he wrote him shortly after on Twitter – the police did a great job.”

The airport has been secured, city police reported on Twitter. The airport is about tens of kilometers from the city center and is mainly the base for Southwest Airlines flights. The airport was the largest in the city until 1974, before the opening of the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport.

