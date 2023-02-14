Another shooting in the United States, yet another. Three people died and five others were injured by gunshots shot by a suspect who was later found dead, having committed suicide. According to reports from the security of the Michigan State Universitya man opened fire last night in the hall of the university located at East Lansingabout 130 kilometers northwest of Detroit. “It appears the suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. There is no longer a threat to the campus,” police said.

????UDPATE MSU SHOOTING:????Suspect in the MSU shooting confirmed deceased. The shelter in place at MSU has been lifted and there is no longer a threat to the community. Final briefing at 1:30 am. pic.twitter.com/sLMMAm1uzF — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) February 14, 2023