Home World United States, shooting at the University of Michigan: 3 dead. The killer committed suicide
World

United States, shooting at the University of Michigan: 3 dead. The killer committed suicide

by admin
United States, shooting at the University of Michigan: 3 dead. The killer committed suicide

Another shooting in the United States, yet another. Three people died and five others were injured by gunshots shot by a suspect who was later found dead, having committed suicide. According to reports from the security of the Michigan State Universitya man opened fire last night in the hall of the university located at East Lansingabout 130 kilometers northwest of Detroit. “It appears the suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. There is no longer a threat to the campus,” police said.

Previous Article

Thus the invasion of Ukraine has given new life to the historic Radio Free Europe which was born as an “outpost of the CIA”

See also  John Kerry: "The world is at a turning point for a cleaner future"

You may also like

Part of the north pole of the sun...

The unit of Russian soldiers fighting with the...

“He even sucked his wife’s blood”

preview today on EA Access and Pass Ultimate,...

Ville Valo, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

China, the “head of diplomacy” of the Communist...

Michigan State University shooting: 3 dead several injured....

Spy balloons, the flying object shot down over...

Valentine’s Day in Banja Luka | Info

3 dead and 5 wounded

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy