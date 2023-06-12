Home » United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis: three people dead and three injured
World

United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis: three people dead and three injured

by admin
United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis: three people dead and three injured

Three people were killed and three injured in a shooting Sunday night at a home in the Maryland capital of Annapolis. Local police chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a news conference that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there were no further threats. He declined to elaborate on the relationship between those involved, but said the victims were between the ages of 20 and 50. Several police cars were spotted in the residential area where the shooting took place south of the city center and close to the waterfront.

See also  Stellini-Tottenham, the story is already over. Official exemption after 6-1 with Newcastle

You may also like

Squid, review of his album The Monolith (2023)

Floods in Serbia | Info

How to survive 40 days in the jungle...

US decides to return to UNESCO to counter...

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

Silvio Berlusconi dead, Putin’s condolences: “Great loss, not...

New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12...

Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest...

J esus and John Wayne, book review by...

What death took from me and taught me...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy