United States, shooting in Los Angeles: at least 3 dead and 4 injured

At least three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting that occurred shortly after 2.30am local time tonight in Beverly Crest, an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Of the seven people involved in the shooting, the three victims were inside a vehicle, while the other four were standing outside.

The injured were taken to hospital and are in critical condition. The Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the cause of the event, the fourth of its kind in California this month alone.

