“This is a sad and tragic day. At the moment, confirmed by the police, we have five dead, including a policeman, while another officer is injured but luckily he is not in serious condition”. She said it Mary-Ann Baldwin, mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina, where a shooting took place. The perpetrator would be a white teenager, armed with an assault rifle, who at the moment, contrary to what was initially reported by the police, has not been arrested but has been identified.

The reasons for the shooting, which broke out in a residential area with houses and parks, are not yet known. “State and local officers are in the field and are working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” the governor tweeted. Roy Cooper. The police department of Raleigh he explained he was “at the scene of a shooting” in a Twitter statement and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay inside their homes.