Home World United States, shooting in North Carolina, the mayor: “Five dead”
World

United States, shooting in North Carolina, the mayor: “Five dead”

by admin
United States, shooting in North Carolina, the mayor: “Five dead”

“This is a sad and tragic day. At the moment, confirmed by the police, we have five dead, including a policeman, while another officer is injured but luckily he is not in serious condition”. She said it Mary-Ann Baldwin, mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina, where a shooting took place. The perpetrator would be a white teenager, armed with an assault rifle, who at the moment, contrary to what was initially reported by the police, has not been arrested but has been identified.

The reasons for the shooting, which broke out in a residential area with houses and parks, are not yet known. “State and local officers are in the field and are working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” the governor tweeted. Roy Cooper. The police department of Raleigh he explained he was “at the scene of a shooting” in a Twitter statement and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay inside their homes.

See also  Nigeria, bandits attack isolated communities in the North: 88 dead

You may also like

Ukraine, Iranian military pilots kamikaze drones against Kiev....

Ukraine, the peace plan can wait: Erdogan and...

Russia-Ukraine war, NATO increases air defense. Borrell (EU):...

BBC investigative report: 70% of refugees begging on...

Trump’s black day: the 6 January Commission summons...

Assault on Capitol Hill, Trump will have to...

Raid Fbi, the supreme court rejects Trump’s emergency...

CICA: New International Challenges and Development Issues After...

Nardella leads the Eurocities delegation to the meeting...

Iran, Kurdish leader Mustafa Hijri speaks: “The Tehran...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy