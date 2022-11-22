The US Supreme Court has ruled to hand over former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal battle. The Democrat-controlled House Committee had asked for six years of tax returns from Trump and some of his companies, from 2015 to 2020. ‘Tuesday’s court order leaves no legal snags.

The Treasury Department had refused to provide the documents during the Trump presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear: The commission has the right to review any taxpayer’s tax return, including that of the president of the United States. Lower courts agreed, rejecting Trump’s claims that the commission only wanted the documents to make them public.

In the dispute over his tax returns, the Treasury Department had refused to provide the documents during Trump's presidency.

Chief Justice John Roberts imposed a temporary freeze on Nov. 1 to allow the Court to consider legal issues raised by Trump’s attorneys and counterarguments from the administration and the House of Representatives. Just over three weeks later, the court reversed Roberts’ order without any dissent.

Trump’s staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The House said an order preventing the IRS from providing tax returns would leave lawmakers “little or no time to complete their legislative work during this Congress, which is rapidly nearing its end.”

Had Trump convinced the country’s highest court to intervene, he could have run out of committee time, with Republicans poised to take control of the House in January. If the matter hadn’t been resolved by that date, Republicans would almost certainly have given up on their request for the documents. The House working group and its chairman, Democrat Richard Neal of Massachusetts, first requested Trump’s tax returns in 2019 as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and the compliance with tax laws by the former president. A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “must provide” any taxpayer’s returns to a handful of high-level lawmakers.

The Justice Department under the Trump administration had defended then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s decision not to provide tax returns to Congress. Mnuchin said he could withhold the documents because he believed they were wanted by Democrats for partisan reasons. A lawsuit ensued. After President Joe Biden took office, the commission renewed the request, asking for Trump’s tax returns and more information for the 2015-2020 period.

The White House argued that the request was valid and that the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Trump then attempted to block the delivery in court. Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. This case also made its way to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he has broad immunity as president.