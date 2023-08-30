Home » United States, the class action against Burger King’s Whopper: “Too small, the photos are misleading”
United States, the class action against Burger King’s Whopper: “Too small, the photos are misleading”

It’s not what it seems. The Whopper, Burger King’s flagship sandwich, is in the sights of American consumers, who feel deceived by the advertising photos. According to reports from the BBC, the class action against the fast food chain claims that the Whopper is made to appear 35% larger and with more than double the amount of meat compared to what is served to customers.

Burger King counters and says it has no obligation to serve burgers that are exactly as they appear in the photos. “The grilled beef patties featured in our ad are the same ones used in millions of Whopper Sandwiches served across the country,” a spokesperson said. Recently, other fast food chains have faced lawsuits over false advertising. Earlier this year Taco Bell was sued in the US over the amount of filling in its burritos, while last year a New Yorker filed a class action lawsuit against McDonald’s and Wendy’s over the size of the hamburgers, 15% larger than in the advertising photos.

