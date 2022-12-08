Home World United States, the FDA approves the bivalent vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years
Ok from the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) to the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s bivalent anti-Covid-19 vaccines on children aged 6 months and older. The latest request in this sense was received by the US Agency only 2 days ago from Pfizer.

“More children will now have the opportunity to upgrade their level of protection against Covid – said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf – and we want to encourage parents to immunize their little ones with the bivalent vaccine, especially now that we are approaching to holidays and the winter months when you spend more time inside».

