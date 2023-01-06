Home World United States, the FDA authorizes a long-awaited drug for Alzheimer’s. Studies show slowing of the disease
The US Food and Drug Administration authorizes Eisai and Biogen’s long-awaited Alzheimer’s drug. In the studies performed, Leqembi has shown promising results for the treatment of the disease, which affects about 6.5 million Americans, with an evident slowdown of the disease.

The FDA has given the drug an accelerated green light, which means that the two companies will have to conduct more studies.

Alzheimer, the drug that slows the course of the disease

The drug will cost 26,500 dollars a year per person, according to US media. “Alzheimer’s is a very disabling disease for those affected and has devastating effects for the people who are close” to the patients.

“This treatment option is the latest to target the underlying process of Alzheimer’s rather than treating the symptoms of the disease,” says Billy Dunn of the Food and Drug Administration.

