NEW YORK – The astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann she is the first Native American woman in space: she is part of the crew of four that SpaceX launched on the International Space Station for NASA. “I am very proud to represent Native Americans – Mann said at a press conference before the flight – It is important to celebrate our diversity and also to realize how important it is to collaborate for the incredible results we can have.”

