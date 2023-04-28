United States, the Republicans of Montana vote to exclude the transgender congresswoman

NEW YORK – The idea of ​​the American Republicans to solve a social problem by cutting off the discussion has produced another own goal. After Tennessee, it’s up to Montana to end up at the center of the American limelight for breaking the rules of free debate. After the two Democrats who protested against guns were ejected from the Tennessee House, the sixty-eight conservatives in the House in Montana voted unanimously to exclude one opponent from the floor. Zooey ZephyrDemocrat, only transgender representative in state Congress.