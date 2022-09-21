NEW YORK – Two years after the “out of control” linked to the Covid pandemic, the United States is facing a new health emergency: syphilis and theHiv. Infections related to syphilis, which is contracted from sexual intercourse, grew by 26 percent in one year. The data contained in a 2021 report led federal health agencies to launch a national campaign for prevention and to develop contrast therapies.
