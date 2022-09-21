Home World United States, the return of syphilis: + 26% of cases in one year. “Situation out of control”
World

United States, the return of syphilis: + 26% of cases in one year. “Situation out of control”

by admin
United States, the return of syphilis: + 26% of cases in one year. “Situation out of control”

NEW YORK – Two years after the “out of control” linked to the Covid pandemic, the United States is facing a new health emergency: syphilis and theHiv. Infections related to syphilis, which is contracted from sexual intercourse, grew by 26 percent in one year. The data contained in a 2021 report led federal health agencies to launch a national campaign for prevention and to develop contrast therapies.

See also  The European Union tightens sanctions against Minsk. And Poland announces: "In December the wall"

You may also like

Cold air with more precipitation in southwest my...

Draghi at the UN today to attend Biden...

Japan and South Korea to attend the United...

Don’t be fooled by “net celebrity salt”_China Economic...

At least one dead in Ebola outbreak in...

Tunis, off to the “queer” film festival in...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Urge the US to...

Benjamin Giorgio Galli killed in Kharkiv, the consul...

Despising SCO, German chancellor ‘angry’ at NATO ally...

Saunas closed in Sweden due to expensive energy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy