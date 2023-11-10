Home » United States, the rise of Haley as a moderate alternative to Trump’s excesses
NEW YORK — Given that with thirty or forty points behind in the polls, Trump appears unbeatable in the race for the Republican nomination for the White House, if ever there was a chance to trip him up, Nikki Haley is emerging as the most dangerous obstacle. Not only because she is a woman, but above all because the former ambassador to the UN embodies the moderate conservative alternative to the more vulgar positions of the former president.

This was demonstrated by the debate on Wednesday evening at Miamiif only because all the other candidates targeted her, as always happens when someone seems positioned to separate from the rest of the pack.

