Home World United States, the Supreme Court now decides on race as a factor in college admission
World

United States, the Supreme Court now decides on race as a factor in college admission

by admin
United States, the Supreme Court now decides on race as a factor in college admission

NEW YORK – The auditions of the Supreme Court which in the near future will lead it to decide whether to keep the so-called instrument active affirmative action (in Italian “positive action”): the instrument approved 40 years ago, aimed at including people belonging to minorities, in contexts where they are under-represented.

Specifically, a student association called Students for Fair Admissionsstudents for honest admission – created and funded by the conservative entrepreneur Edward Blum what time has it made ofaffirmative action his personal crusade – he sued two universities: the prestigious University of Harvard, Massachusetts, and the University of North Carolina.

See also  Is China really willing to improve relations with Australia? - BBC News in Chinese

You may also like

United States, midterm elections: Joe Biden votes in...

India, a bridge collapses with hundreds of people:...

Seoul, so far and so close: what hallyu...

India, bridge collapses with hundreds of people: at...

“The Crown 5” recreates Diana’s scandal dress (and...

Brazil to vote to choose the president, the...

Seoul, blood and masks on the streets of...

Billions and toilets, who is Akshata Murty, the...

British Prime Minister Sunak does not go to...

Somalia, attack in Mogadishu at least 100 dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy