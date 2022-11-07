Listen to the audio version of the article

Americans vote on Tuesday November 8 in the midterm elections that determine the future of Congress, with Republican opposition on the offensive. All seats in the House of Representatives and a third of those in the Senate will be renewed.

The opposition, riding on economic concerns, promises to wrest a decisive majority from the Senate and the House. Despite the unfavorable polls and the unpopularity of the president, Joe Biden’s Democrats do not give up: they count on having reduced the deficit of enthusiasm among their respective electorates in extremis, denouncing their rivals as extremists in cultural wars and in social values. And to be able to reduce the defeat among the deputies and preserve an advantage among the senators.

The decisive races

Unusually numerous, at the opening of the polls, the races of critical importance and with a completely uncertain result. At least five in the Senate: in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire, where opinion polls show draws. More than one may require additional ballot counts to verify minimum margins and in Georgia a ballot in December if none of the candidates receives 50% of the votes.

Perhaps there are dozens of seats in the House, with the Republicans who, for a few votes, could obtain single-digit majorities or an avalanche success. Conservatives have been encouraged by polls that see Americans in favor of a divided Washington, with a Democratic White House and Republican Congress.

The challenges in the states

Finally, the governor’s seats of large states are at stake. The climate is certainly the most tense. Democrats denounce risks of intimidation at polling stations and attempts to cancel votes by conservative groups. Who have already filed complaints in three states, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, to disqualify thousands of early ballots with alleged or minor deficiencies. The Republicans for their part revive the specter of electoral scams against them.