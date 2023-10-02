United States, Trump in court in New York on fraud charges: “A witch hunt against me”

“A politically motivated scam”, “a disgrace”. Donald Trump arrives in the New York court where the trial against him for tax fraud opens today and attacks the magistrates. “This is a stubborn witch hunt, something that has never been seen before: we have a corrupt attorney general – he told journalists who were waiting for him at the entrance. This trial could have been conducted years ago but they waited now that we are during the election campaign” accusing the prosecutor Letitia James of wanting to hinder his return to the White House.

