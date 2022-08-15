The state judiciary of Georgia has opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, for interference in the elections. The New York Timesciting one of the former New York mayor’s attorneys.

The Secretary of State of Georgia: “Trump called me and asked me: find me 11,780 nonexistent cards” by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli June 21, 2022



Donald Trump’s former lawyer has emerged as one of the central figures in the investigation conducted by Georgia prosecutors into the attempt to manipulate the presidential election result. At the beginning of the summer, some witnesses were heard who confirmed Giuliani’s presence at a series of meetings with representatives of the Georgian congress to whom he had spoken of conspiracy theories to distort the vote.

Criminal investigation against Trump begins: “He planned the assault on Congress” by our correspondent Anna Lombardi July 27, 2022



The attorney is expected in Atlanta today to answer questions from prosecutors. “If these people – commented his lawyer Robert Costello – think he will tell the content of the conversations with President Trump, they will be disappointed”.

Republican Graham also summoned

In addition to Rudy Giuliani, in the investigation in Georgia on the attempt to overturn the electoral result of the 2020 presidential elections, there is the Republican senator Lindsey Graham, one of the big names in the conservative party and very loyal of the former president. The South Carolina senator has been summoned to Atlanta to be heard as a witness before the special Grand jury. The hearing was set for 23 August. Also summoned are five lawyers who worked with Trump and had intense contact with election officials in the aftermath of the 2020 vote.

Trump against the FBI

Meanwhile, the former president continues his crusade against the FBI, accusing the agents who carried out the search in Mar-a-Lago of having “stolen” his passports.

“Wow – he commented on his social platform, Truth – in the FBI raid in mar-a-Lago they stole my three passports, one expired, along with something else. This is an attack on a political opponent at levels that they had never seen in our country. Third world “. The passports to which Trump refers are probably the American one and the red, diplomatic one, given to members of the government. It is not clear the reason for the possible seizure which, in general, is done to prevent the person subjected to searches from leaving the country.