Cory Allan Martin, 26, from Utah, in an attempt to set fire to a spider with a lighter on a hike, sparked a fire that consumed one square kilometer of hilly terrain south of Salt Lake City. The Associated Press reports. Martin was arrested and admitted to being responsible for the fire but, police point out, he was unable to explain why he wanted to burn the arachnid. “We don’t know what made him stop, notice a spider and decide to try and burn it,” said Utah County Sheriff Spencer Cannon, “there might not be a reason, he might not know why either.”

And the motive does not seem to hide even in the jar full of marijuana found in Martin’s possession since, Spencer clarifies, the young man appeared lucid at the time of his arrest. The possession of drugs added to the accusations against Martin, whose behavior was described as “thwarted” by the police, who excluded the arson trail. The flames, although they developed very rapidly, did not cause material damage or casualties. Martin’s bail was set at two thousand dollars.