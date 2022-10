New York – She saves thanks to her tenacity and digital technology after being drugged, stabbed, tied hands and feet and buried alive by her ex-husband. The story was revealed by the American website The Daily Beast, which points out how an Apple Watch played an important role in solving the affair. Young Sook An42, was able to raise the alarm thanks to the electronic device she wore on her wrist at the time of being seized and thus allowed the rescuers to trigger the searches.