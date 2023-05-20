Unity on Kiev is also a warning to Beijing, but the G7 does not close to China

Listen to the audio version of the article

The G7 brandishes defense and support of Ukraine against Russia’s aggression as long as needed as a warning to China, showing that the West is united and united. To define the contours of the new posture, the communiqué approved in Hiroshima by US President Joe Biden and the other leaders of the seven most developed economies signaled a nine-point aligned approach to reduce the risks posed by China, towards which, however, the willingness to cooperate in compliance with the rules.

The line on the second world economy

The communiqué, released shortly before the arrival of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, establishes the need to reduce the risks with Beijing, but not to disengage from the world‘s second largest economy. “Our political approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we try to hinder its progress and economic development”, the leaders stressed, because “a growing China that respects international rules would then be of global interest”. At the same time, it is the next step, «we recognize that economic resilience requires risk reduction and diversification» with measures, individual and collective, «to invest in our economic dynamism. We will reduce excessive dependencies in our critical supply chains.”

Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait

With regard to Taiwan, the G7, citing the delicate dossier for the third year in a row, reiterated “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, indispensable for security and prosperity in the international community”, assuring both that there are basic changes among the G7 members, including the declaration on the “One China” policy”, whether the invitation is to “resolve issues by peaceful means”.

G7, group photo on the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit

Irritated Beijing isolates an “inalienable” part

The association of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait with the security and prosperity of the international community has caused a harsh reaction from Beijing. “Regardless of China‘s serious concerns, the G7 has persisted in manipulating Taiwan-related matters, defaming us, attacking us, and grossly interfering in its internal affairs,” the Foreign Ministry’s harsh memo circulated late in the evening retorted. Beijing considers the island an “inalienable” part of its territory to be reunified even by force, if necessary. Taipei’s comment on the move by the G7 in which he asked “to continue to cooperate against authoritarianism” was instead of the opposite tenor, of “sincere thanks”. The Big Seven also attacked tensions in the South and East China seas on the basis of “strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion” in strategic areas of the Indo-Pacific.

Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse and Quantum Computing

The communiqué also touched on cooperation with Beijing, stating that the group of the most industrialized economies is ready for constructive and stable relations, recognizing the importance of involving the Dragon in areas such as the climate crisis and biodiversity, the conservation of natural resources and debt sustainability of vulnerable countries. The statement also calls on China to pressure Russia to stop military aggression against Ukraine. While on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Metaverse and quantum computing, leaders clarified that “the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values”. The challenge to China is just beginning.