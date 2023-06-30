«Unjustifiable violence, the death of a teenager exploited»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) At the end of the interministerial crisis unit he convened, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, condemned the “unacceptable situation” of the clashes in the country following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel in Nanterre by a policeman. “Nothing justifies violence,” he said. For Macron there is “an unacceptable exploitation of the death of a teenager, which we all deplore, while we should reflect and have respect” The French president then addressed “the sense of responsibility of fathers and mothers of families, adding that a third of those arrested last night are young, even very young”. (LaPresse/AP)

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 6:07 PM

