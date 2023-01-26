The news is no joke. It’s a new lifestyle born after thinking about it for the long years of Covid. Is working less working better? It seems so since giants like Microsoft (850 employees and 14,000 partner companies worldwide) have chosen to grant their US employees unlimited leave, i.e. the freedom of not having to accumulate holidays over time before using them. The company founded by Bill Gates confirms itself at the forefront of new labor policies that widen the mesh of flexibility, after the possibility of doing smart working permanently.

How do unlimited holidays work?

An email sent to workers by human resources director Kathleen Hogan identifies the «Discretionary time off» (translated: discretionary free time»). «The way, the time and the place in which we carry out our work», explains Hogan in the note, «have changed radically. And as we’ve transformed, modernizing our holiday policy by introducing a more flexible model has been a natural step.” In addition to the possibility of enjoying unlimited permissions, this program contains a permission to use at one’s discretion. In addition, the company will offer a basic ten-day package of leave, sick leave, mental health leave, bereavement leave and other exceptional cases.

The economic conditions

What is not clear is what the economic conditions are for this free time, which will indeed be entrusted to the discretion of the worker, but will still require authorization processes from the managers. but since the news has been in force for a few days, we will soon know. Surely you know that you will not lose your job even if you stay at home four months in a row.

Bonus for unused holidays

The US IT multinational has also established a bonus for accumulated and unused holidays: employees who have an unused holiday balance will receive a one-off payment in April. In a note, the big tech has made it known that unlimited free time is also an advantage for employers: it requires less bureaucracy and administrative work in addition to the fact that employees who resign or are fired do not have to be compensated for accumulated holidays and not enjoyed.

The turning point

While January 2023 represents a turning point for Microsoft’s salaried workers in the United States, the same won’t happen for hourly workers in the country, nor for the employees the company has outside the United States. According to the website «The Verge», the company founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen would have found it difficult to extend the new policies to the former due to federal laws on wages and hours, to the latter due to regulatory frameworks different from those in the United States.

Enough «burnout»

Microsoft is not the only American “big tech” to adopt unlimited holidays. Before her Salesforce, LinkedIn, Virgin, Oracle, Netflix and Goldman Sachs began to offer employees similar initiatives, albeit with differences between one and the other. An unstoppable trend which, according to analysts, will soon involve other companies and other sectors as well.

The Austrian Bitpanda

In Europe there is more stringent legislation, but the young Austrian financial tech Bitpanda led the way by introducing many benefits for employees: unlimited holidays, but also extended parental leave and, to avoid burnout, two weekly breaks distributed over the course of the twelve months. In addition to these initiatives to support employees, it has institutionalized the possibility – for so-called “digital nomads” to move anywhere in the world to live and work for up to two months a year.

The first was «Virgin»

The founder of the Virgin group Richard Branson also said so, a company that was among the first in 2015 to introduce the policy of unlimited holidays: «If any of my employees want to go on vacation for two months, they can do so. If he has to go to a wedding, or a funeral, he doesn’t even have to ask. Just go there », said Branson, who has always been one of the entrepreneurs most attentive to the workers who employ his companies. «I believe that the number of vacation days granted in America (about 15 a year, ed) is a disgrace. How the hell do people find time to be with their children or their partners?’