Home World Unmissable! @doamor.feira at the Festival CriaAtiva – MONDO MODA
World

by admin
Closing the programming of the World Creativity Day, the Creative Festival will bring together several activities such as music shows, circus, theater, gastronomy and the @doamor.feira, an event for all age groups and with a great diversity of artists and entrepreneurs. The event will take place on April 22, Saturday, from 3 pm to 10 pm at @estacaoculturacampinas.

2023 Winter Necklace 2023 @foiojorgequefez @divulgação

Among those confirmed, the brands of biojewels and decoration necklaces @foiojorgequefez and decorative objects @ateliecasagrande.

Atelier Casagrande Luminaire Cachorrinho @ MONDO MODA

The CriAtiva Festival is sponsored by @casahacker, @ozipacriativa and @fundacaofeac, supported by the Municipal Secretariat of Culture and Tourism and with the production and artistic curatorship of @na.viela Agency
The Campinas Culture Station has its own free parking lot.

Sobre o World Creativity Day

Feira Creative Do Amor @ disclosure

World Creativity Day acts globally to raise the awareness of individuals, organizations and governments about the value of creativity as a raw material for problem solving and, by extension, in sustainable social, technological and economic development.
It is a global community that brings together educators, creative entrepreneurs, business and technology leaders, public policy makers, researchers and other agents of change to promote and connect initiatives around creativity, innovation, sustainability and concrete actions for economic, cultural and social development. Social.
Clique here to check out the schedule of activities for the World Creativity Day in Campinas.

#worldcreativityday2023
#wcd2023
#diamundialdacriatividade2023

