Listen to the audio version of the article

Armed conflicts, the effects of climate change and the pandemic, the rising cost of living are causing an unprecedented food crisis which has already led more than 30 million children to acute malnutrition, 8 of which are severe. This is the alarm raised in a joint note by various United Nations agencies: FAO, UNHCR, Unicef, WHO, World Food Programme. “This situation is likely to worsen further in 2023. We need to ensure the accessibility of healthy food for young children, girls and pregnant and breastfeeding women,” said FAO Director QU Dongyu.

The 15 countries most in crisis, from Afghanistan to Sudan

The alarm concerns mainly fifteen countries: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen. What are taking place today, says Unicef ​​director general Catherine Russell, are “cascading crises” that “are leaving millions of children malnourished and have made it more difficult for them to access essential services. Malnutrition is painful for the child and, in the most serious cases, can lead to death or permanent damage to growth and development.

For this reason, the agencies are calling for the implementation of the global plan against child malnutrition to be accelerated (Global Action Plan on Child Wasting): “More investment is needed to support a coordinated United Nations response that meets the unprecedented needs of this deepening crisis, before it is too late,” they write. “Decisive and timely action is needed to prevent this crisis from becoming a tragedy for the world‘s most vulnerable children,” they conclude.