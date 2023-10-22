Headquarters Reporter’s Visit: What Caused the Toxic Blue-Green Algae Outbreak in Britain’s Largest Freshwater Lake?

Lake Ney, the UK’s largest freshwater lake in Northern Ireland, has been experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of toxic blue-green algae this summer. This has resulted in the contamination of drinking water for about 40% of the population in Northern Ireland, leading to a local “ecological crisis.” To understand the root causes of pollution in Lake Ney, local ecologists were interviewed by reporters from China Central Radio and Television.

Dr. Pol MacCarner, a biologist and ecologist in Northern Ireland, shed light on the issue. He has been extensively researching the biological control of algae in drinking water sources.

According to Dr. MacCarner, the main cause of eutrophication and blue-green algae outbreaks in Lake Ney stems from the excessive discharge of sewage from agricultural and breeding farms. As an agricultural society, Northern Ireland has seen a significant intensification of agriculture over the past few decades. However, this intensification has led to farms and breeding farms surpassing the land’s capacity to handle sewage discharge, resulting in water pollution and subsequent algae growth.

Ecologist Pol Mike Khanna further explained that not all pollutants can be absorbed and decomposed by soil and plants, leading to their eventual transport into rivers. Poultry manure, for example, needs to be treated before being dumped on the land. However, due to insufficient carrying capacity of the land, a significant proportion of animal excrement flows into Lake Ney via the river, causing eutrophication and the growth of blue-green algae.

The river basin that flows into Lake Ney constitutes 43% of the area of Northern Ireland, making it a significant source of pollution. Pol MacCarner highlighted the declining water quality levels across Northern Ireland, stating that no river in the entire region has good or higher quality water in 2021, as opposed to 33% in 2015.

Reporter Chen Lincong, who visited the lake’s headquarters, emphasized that Lake Ney, being a glacier lake in a high latitude area, has a relatively closed surrounding environment. The lake can only communicate with the Atlantic Ocean through a small river, limiting its self-purification and ecological recovery abilities.

In addition to agricultural pollution, the invasion of alien species and sand mining at the bottom of the lake have further disrupted the fragile ecological chain of Lake Ney. The destruction of the lake bed and the weakening of the lake bottom ecosystem’s ability to handle pollution have exacerbated the water quality issues. The over-development of agriculture and animal husbandry, without considering the land’s carrying capacity, has significantly contributed to the degradation of Lake Ney’s water quality.

Pol MacKana emphasized the need to find sustainable solutions, stating that Northern Ireland cannot continue to intensify agriculture without considering the consequences of pollution. The future of sustainable development in the region remains uncertain.

