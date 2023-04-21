Unprecedented scale of U.S.-Philippines military exercise reveals direction of Marcos’ China policy adjustment- BBC News 中文

4 hours ago

On April 11, the United States and the Philippines held a joint military exercise called “Shoulder to Shoulder” (Balikatan). From the strength of the participating troops to the subjects of the exercise, it created the most in the history of the exercise between the two countries. The exercise will continue until April 28.

The exercise has drawn attention from China, which has a dispute over the South China Sea with the Philippines, which is also the closest Southeast Asian country to Taiwan. Recently, due to the increasingly tense situation between China and the United States on the Taiwan issue, China just completed another military exercise around Taiwan last week.

In response to this unprecedented US-Philippine military exercise, experts believe that on the one hand, it can be seen that the United States is strengthening its actual combat coordination capabilities covering the region, making substantial preparations for possible local conflicts; Soon, it will stimulate China‘s nerves, and China-Philippines relations will face a test.

Added sea drill subjects

This military exercise has three characteristics: a large number of people, regional sensitivity, and live-fire drills at sea.

In the 2023 exercise, 5,400 Philippine troops, 12,200 U.S. troops, and 111 Australian soldiers participated in the exercise. The total number of soldiers was nearly 18,000, almost double that of last year’s military exercise, and it also exceeded the previous largest scale of 11,000 (2015 Year). Twelve countries, including Japan, also sent observers to participate in the exercise.

Instead of being mainly concentrated on land in previous years, the exercise has been increased this year, and live ammunition shooting at sea has been carried out for the first time. Other drill subjects include maritime security, amphibious missions, cyber security, anti-terrorism operations, disaster relief and humanitarian operations, etc.

During the exercise, the US military will exercise for the first time the “Patriot”, one of the world‘s most advanced air defense missile systems, which is widely deployed in NATO member states near Russia, such as Turkey.

In addition, the U.S. military will also deploy and practice the “Hippocampus” multiple rocket launcher system. On the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield, the United States has provided Ukraine with “Hippocampus” since June last year. The Ukrainian army can use this precision-guided missile system to strike Russian targets in depth.

The commander of the Philippine army also clearly listed the joint live-fire drill at sea as the highlight of the exercise, and said that it is possible to practice the tactical details and procedures of the joint strike between the two militaries. The U.S. embassy in Manila said the drills would test the allies’ ability to conduct joint strikes, share intelligence and communicate logistics.

The areas of the exercise are mainly concentrated in the northern part of Song Island, Palawan Province, Batan Islands Province and Zambales Province in the Philippines.

Pointing at the Taiwan Strait?

An important background of this exercise is that in February this year, the Philippines agreed to the US military stationing in four new Philippine military bases on the basis of the original five military bases in the Philippines.

Three of the four bases are likely to be on the island of Luzon, on the northern edge of the Philippines. If China is not considered, this is the only large landmass closest to Taiwan.

Specifically, the two new bases are close to Huangyan Island and the Nansha Islands, which are hot spots for the South China Sea issue; the northernmost military base is located in Cagayan Province, only about 400 kilometers away from Taiwan, where the US military will be able to deploy Rockets, missiles, and artillery systems to quickly support Taiwan Strait disputes.

In this exercise, military helicopters will even conduct landing training on a Philippine island at the northern tip of Luzon Island, which is only more than 300 kilometers away from Taiwan.

image captiontext, Four new Philippine military bases open to the U.S. military this year

The spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded that there is a saying in China that “facts speak louder than words.” Judging from the location of the new US base in the Philippines, its intention is self-evident. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that U.S.-Philippines military cooperation must not interfere in the South China Sea disputes, let alone damage China‘s territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and security interests.

Another important background is that after the meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy, the Chinese military just completed a three-day military exercise around the island last week, simulating precise strikes on key targets in Taiwan and surrounding waters .

Eric Austin, commander of the U.S. side of the U.S.-Philippines joint military exercise, also said, “The ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ joint military exercise ensures that we are ready to jointly deal with real-world challenges.”

Peng Nian, director of the Center for Asian Studies (RCAS) in Hainan, China, said that the US-Philippines military exercise, which doubled in size, is preparing for future military conflicts. ability to collaborate.

In a generally peaceful environment, why can the military exercises stir the nerves of all countries?

“After World War II, there was no real peace. Although there were no conflicts between major powers, proxy conflicts, regional conflicts, and local conflicts continued one after another,” Peng Nian explained. If a region already has territorial disputes and ideological confrontations, then military exercises will It has a stimulating effect on the security situation. The most common purpose is force deterrence. Through military exercises, strong force is displayed to deter forces in the region from provoking disputes and suppress their intentions.

It is worth mentioning that some military exercises are used to confuse opponents, mobilize troops grandly, gather troops, and then military exercises suddenly turn into actual combat. The United Resolve exercise, which it claims is designed to test the readiness of its forces to neutralize military threats and secure borders. At that time, Moscow said that the military exercise would end on February 20, but then the Russian army suddenly invaded Ukraine and the war broke out.

America’s plan

Yang Zhen, deputy director of the Northeast Asia Research Center of the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, wrote in an article that the scale of the military exercise is so large that the possibility that the United States wants to draw the Philippines into the “Indo-Pacific strategy” cannot be ruled out.

He emphasized that Australia’s participation in the exercise and Japan’s dispatch of observers all show that this is a joint military exercise deeply imprinted with the “Indo-Pacific strategy”. Yang Zhen described the “Indo-Pacific strategy” as a geopolitical strategy with strong military color, various means, emphasis on multilateral diplomacy and strong pertinence.

A document declassified before Trump’s departure showed that in the Trump era, the US national security strategy placed China and India in the same strategic block – the Indo-Pacific region.

The term Indo-Pacific is used to cover countries centered on Asian maritime affairs. It can be understood as linking the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean in terms of trade, infrastructure and diplomacy. This concept implies expanding the Asia-Pacific region westwards to encompass South Asian countries.

The aforementioned document mentions the need to prevent China from “dominating the first island chain” at sea and in the air in a conflict. The so-called “first island chain” refers to the encirclement circle formed by Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and other surrounding islands in the South China Sea.

After Biden took office, the role of the “Indo-Pacific strategy” has become even more important. He said in a speech to Congress on the 100th day of taking office, “I also told Xi Jinping that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, just like NATO in Europe. This will not provoke conflict, but Prevent conflict.”

Since then, the “Indo-Pacific Strategy” has been compared with NATO. In February last year, the Biden administration released the Indo-Pacific strategy report, listing ten Indo-Pacific action plans, and clearly mentioned, “Our goal is not to change China, but to shape its strategic environment.”

“Risk Chess” in the Philippines

“The signal sent by the military exercise is that US-Philippines military cooperation has recovered from the stagnation of the Duterte era and is developing very rapidly. This trend and speed are beyond the range that China can accept.” Peng Nian said.

After the Age of Discovery, the Philippines gradually became a colony of Spain. After the Spanish-American War in 1898, the victor, the United States, exchanged US$20 million for Philippine sovereignty. After that, the Philippines became a colony of the United States for nearly half a century. After the end of World War II, Japan, which occupied the Philippines, became a defeated country. The Philippines achieved independence in 1946, but the United States has maintained a strong military presence in the Philippines—until the 1980s, it was located in Clark Field and Subic Bay in the Philippines. The two military bases in (Subic Bay) are home to 15,000 U.S. troops and are the two largest U.S. military bases in Asia.

In 1986, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos (Ferdinand Marcos), who had ruled the Philippines for two decades, was overthrown. By 1991, the new government stopped these military bases, but at the same time started the annual “Shoulder to Shoulder” (Balikatan) military exercise. Cooperation.

Both the dictator and the colonizer were sent away, but every successor of the Philippines after 2000 has to face the relationship with the two major powers of China and the United States – the Philippines, which was once colonized by the United States, has extremely strong historical ties and strategic interests with it ; China, as a maritime neighbor, may be extremely important for poverty reduction and economic development in the Philippines.

Benigno Aquino III, who was elected in 2010, initiated arbitration on the sovereignty dispute in the South China Sea. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China lost the case, and Sino-Philippine relations fell to a freezing point.

Duterte, who took office in 2016, chose a completely different path, putting aside the South China Sea dispute and actively developing relations with Beijing. Duterte has made a big deal of construction and proposed “Build, Build, Build”, many of which are carried out under China‘s “Belt and Road” initiative. During Duterte’s tenure, he also temporarily suspended the important “Visiting Forces Agreement” between the United States and the Philippines.

In May last year, Marcos Jr., the son of the ousted dictator Marcos, was elected president. The relationship between the Philippines and China and the United States also began to undergo a new round of adjustments.

Peng Nian said that in the Philippines, many scholars believe that it will not work for Aquino III to be completely pro-American and hate China, and it will not work for Duterte to alienate the United States. At the same time without alienating China.

In January this year, Marcos chose China for his first visit outside the ASEAN countries. The two countries signed a joint statement stating that they agreed to establish a direct communication channel between the foreign ministries on the South China Sea issue to resolve disputes peacefully; China also promised to The Philippines invested 22.8 billion US dollars.

While upgrading military cooperation with the United States, Marcos Jr. did not forget to emphasize that the Philippine military bases accessible to the United States will not be used for any offensive operations, and emphasized that the cooperation with Washington is aimed at enhancing the defense capabilities of the Philippines. “If they’re not going to attack us, they don’t have to worry because we’re not going to fight them.”

“However, Marcos Jr. did not fully estimate that US-Philippines military cooperation is the most sensitive to China and has a great impact on China-Philippines relations.” Peng Nian added that the US is currently provoking China in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, so China‘s The purposeful military cooperation between China and the United States is extremely sensitive and worrying. When this negative sentiment accumulates to a certain extent, it will be transmitted to bilateral relations and have an adverse impact on the normal exchanges between the two countries, especially economic and trade cooperation.