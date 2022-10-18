According to a study published October 17 in the journal Nature Human Behaviour by the Leverhum Centre for Population Science at the University of Oxford and the Max Planck Institute for Population Research, The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a long-term shock to life expectancy levels, resulting in unprecedented changes in global mortality over the past 70 years.

Using data from 29 European countries, as well as Chile and the United States, researchers found that if pre-pandemic trends continue, life expectancy in all 29 countries will remain lower than expected in 2021.

Previous global epidemics have “bounced back” to life expectancy levels fairly quickly. But the COVID-19 pandemic is bewildering on the scale and severity of the death rate, confusing claims that its impact is no greater than flu-like illness. The loss of life expectancy in the recurring flu epidemics of the second half of the 20th century was much smaller and less widespread than in this pandemic.

A clear geographic divide emerges in 2021. The researchers found that life expectancy in most countries in Western Europe rebounded from a sharp loss in 2020. Life expectancy fully rebounded in Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium and France, returning to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. England and Wales have seen a partial rebound from 2020 levels in 2021. However, life expectancy in Scotland and Northern Ireland remains at the same depressed level as in 2020.

但东欧和美国的预期寿命在同一时期出现了恶化或复合损失。根据研究，东欧在COVID-19大流行期间预期寿命损失的规模类似于苏联解体时的情况。

在COVID-19大流行期间，不同国家在预期寿命方面的差异通常反映了在大流行前预期寿命水平较低的国家的损失更大。保加利亚是被研究的国家中受打击最严重的，在大流行的两年中，预期寿命下降了近43个月。根据该文件，“保加利亚、智利、克罗地亚、捷克共和国、爱沙尼亚、德国、希腊、匈牙利、立陶宛、波兰和斯洛伐克在2021年遭受了比2020年高得多的预期寿命赤字，这表明在大流行的过程中死亡率负担不断恶化”。

除了大流行前的预期寿命外，似乎还有一种疫苗接种效应，这种效应在欧洲也有东部和西部的差异。完全接种疫苗的人比例较高的国家经历了较小的预期寿命赤字。老年人，特别是2020年死亡人数最多的80岁以上的人，受益于疫苗保护和2021年超额死亡率的下降。

来自牛津大学的研究报告合著者Ridhi Kashyap博士指出：“2020年和2021年之间的一个明显变化是，2021年超额死亡率的年龄模式向年轻群体转移，因为疫苗开始保护老年人。”

但是也有“异常值”，尽管疫苗接种率很高，但其预期寿命损失却出奇的高。来自马克斯-普朗克研究所的研究报告合著者Jonas Schöley博士说：“关于疫苗推广的年龄优先级和所使用的疫苗类型的更精细的细节可能会解释其中的一些差异，以及疫苗接种和非药物干预或整体医疗保健系统能力的遵守之间的相关性。”

他补充说：“瑞典、瑞士、比利时和法国等国家设法将预期寿命恢复到大流行前的水平，因为它们设法保护了老人和年轻人。”

然而，该研究小组对该大流行病可能产生的更广泛的国际影响表示担忧。该研究的另一位合著者José Manuel Aburto博士认为：“2020年，巴西和墨西哥的预期寿命损失超过了美国，因此这些国家很可能在2021年继续遭受死亡率影响–甚至可能超过我们为保加利亚估计的43个月。”

该文件的结论是：“有可能的是，公共卫生应对措施不力的国家将看到大流行病引起的长期健康危机，以及预期寿命改善的中期停滞，而其他地区则设法更顺利地恢复到大流行病前的趋势。”