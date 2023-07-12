UNRAE Commercial vehicles, big leap forward in June: +29.3% compared to 2022 – News

Commercial vehicles, according to data released by UNRAE, recorded the most consistent growth in recent years in June (since May 2021): 17,000 registrations, against 13,143 in June 2022, equal to an increase of 29.3%. The good result helps to close the first half with a solid positive sign as well, which recorded 95,082 vehicles registered, equal to +9% compared to the 87,210 of January-June 2022.

Among the sector’s June results, the excellent performance of long-term rental should also be noted, a method that is growing here to a greater extent than in the car sector, and in the month in question covered more than 31% of total registrations of these vehicles widely used for the transport of goods within the cities.

“The negative note concerns the incentive mechanism which, as it is structured, does not contribute at all to the decarbonisation process of freight transport, as demonstrated by the draw on the available fund which still has a surplus of 95%, but neither does it contribute to the modernization of the fleet circulating”, warns the President of UNRAE Michele Crisci, who cites the data of Invitalia which recorded only 106 requests for incentives in the entire first half of 2023.

The market structure of the 1st half, with slightly provisional data, compared with the same period of 2022, confirms the only decline among the sales channels for private individuals, at 15.6% share (-3.1 points). Self-registrations rose to an 8.2% share, long-term rental decreased by 1.4 share points, stopping at 30.8%. Short-term rental rises to 5.9% (+1.8 pp), companies lose 0.8 points, to a 39.4% share.

On the engine front, in the first half of the year diesel was close to 79% (+3.4 pp), LPG also grew to 3.1% of the total, plug-in vehicles to 0.9% and doubled BEV vehicles have a share, with 3.9% of preferences. The petrol engine decreased, with a 4.4% share (-2.1 pp) and the hybrid vehicles with 8.2% share (-2.6 pp). Natural gas represents just 0.2% of the total market.

The weighted average CO2 of vehicles with gross vehicle weight up to 3.5 t in the first half of 2023 grew by 2.9% to 185.2 g/km (compared to 179.9 g/km in the same period of 2022).

