UNRAE / Commercial vehicles: double-digit recovery in March 2023 – News

Spring returns to the commercial vehicle market in March, which after the slight decline in February records double-digit growth, a result that is the result of the improved situation of the supply chains. With 19,045 vehicles registered in March, according to UNRAE projections, the increase is 14% compared to 16,706 units in the same month 2022.

In the first quarter, the total number was 47,116 units, +7.1% compared to the 44,011 registrations in January-March 2022. In particular, we note the excellent result of long-term leasing, a channel which reached 35% of market share. Electric vehicles rose during the month to a share of 4.4% of the total, however this too was the result of the accumulation of vehicles not delivered in the previous months due to supply difficulties. On this front, thinking in prospective terms, the stagnation of the fund available for incentives should once again be denounced, which to date has a surplus of 97%.

But for the development of urban mobility of goods with zero or very low emissions, UNRAE also calls for the accelerated development of the infrastructure of recharging points.

This is why it is necessary: ​​1) – to introduce a 50% tax credit for private investments in fast charging (over 70 kW) from 2023 to 2025; 2) – issue the implementing rules as soon as possible (now one month late) for the construction of recharging points on urban roads and highways, as envisaged by the MASE decrees; 3) – speed up the issue of the MIMIT implementing decree and the implementation of the specification;

Invitalia platform for accessing the contribution for home charging infrastructure.