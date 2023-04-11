The UNRAE Studies and Statistics Centre, on the basis of registration data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, has estimated the industrial vehicle market for the month of March 2023 towards the same month in 2022.

The growth of the industrial vehicle market was also confirmed in March, with 2,632 units registered against 2,344 in 2022 (+12.3%). The volume of registrations in the first three months of the year closed at +10.6% (7,377 units against 6,669) over the same period of 2022. The good result is driven by the range of heavy vehicles with a mass equal to or greater than 16 t, which in March they mark +15.9% compared to last year. On the other hand, light vehicles under 6 t (-26.2%) and medium-light under 16 t closed with a negative result, at -4.8%.

Paolo A. Starace – President of the Industrial Vehicles Section of UNRAE, comments on these data as follows: “The market is once again positive in March, confirming a trend already underway since August 2022. Once again the heavy vehicle segment, which recorded a +13.6% on the first quarter of the year, driving growth. LNG fuels still suffer, while the first signs of interest in zero-emission electric industrial vehicles are being recorded. Although the absence of public contributions has not stopped the growth of the market, the age of the vehicle fleet is worrying and shows no signs of decreasing, as confirmed by the latest data from the UNRAE Observatory, which show an average age of 14.3 years. In this regard, an intervention as decisive as it is decisive by the institutions is desirable, without which we will have to resign ourselves to the idea that polluting vehicles circulating on our roads and with low safety standards compared to current vehicles in production. Lastly, and as already repeatedly reiterated, technological neutrality, which represents one of the founding principles of UNRAE, must not be understood as a pretext for postponing national political choices of a strategic nature – remembering that the European ones have already been defined – to accelerate the reconversion

of industry, which in fact has already embarked on this virtuous and unstoppable path some time ago. The investments made so far, as well as those already planned in the medium-long term industrial plans of the manufacturers, leave no room for any rethinking of the transport decarbonisation objectives”.