UNRAE Decline in trailers and semi-trailers in May: -17% compared to the same month in 2022 – News

According to what was reported by the UNRAE Studies and Statistics Center – on the basis of registration data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) – trailers and semi-trailers with gross vehicle weight exceeding 3.5 t undergo a decrease in the month of May. In fact, comparing 2023 with 2022, a -17.0% emerges (1,478 units registered against 1,780).

The latest figure brings the first five months of 2023 to a drop of 3.6% compared to last year: in fact, 6,963 trailers and semi-trailers have been registered since January, recording a loss of over 260 vehicles over 2022.

Despite ourselves, we must note that the negative trend that began in April of this year is showing no signs of stopping. At the same time, the sharp decline in market volumes in our sector shows unequivocal difficulties and, if we do not see a decisive turnaround, the strong concerns will cast a very heavy shadow over the remaining months of the year”, comments Michele Mastagni, Coordinator of the Trailers, Semi-trailers and Equipment Group of UNRAE.

“We welcome the opening of the deadlines for booking applications for the incentives allocated by MIT for the current year, although the resources of 7.5 million euros dedicated to towed vehicles are very small compared to those granted in other European countries and are not sufficient to provide an effective boost to the renewal of the Italian vehicle fleet, which we recall is one of the oldest in Europe with an average age of 17 years” , continues the UNRAE Group Representative.

“For these reasons, we hope that an ad hoc structural fund can be set up to support road haulage companies in the adoption of latest generation towed vehicles in terms of technology and road safety. Last but not least, it is necessary to resolve as soon as possible the regulatory vulnerability which at the moment does not allow the use of vehicle complexes with a maximum length of 18 metres”, concludes Mastagni.