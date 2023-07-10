UNRAE Positive industrial vehicle market in June (+16.5%). Growth in the first half of 2023 – News

The estimate made by the UNRAE Study and Statistics Center – based on the registration data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport – on the industrial vehicle market for the month of June 2023 shows a positive trend, with 2,790 units registered against 2,394 last year year (+16.5%).

The surplus of all market segments consolidates, with the heavy vehicles segment (mass equal to or greater than 16 t) at +15.9% and that of the medium-light ones (from 6.01 to 15.99 t) to +22.1%. Even light vehicles up to 6 t maintain the positive trend, marking +10.2% on 2022.

In the first half of 2023, having recorded 15,092 registrations, the market closes mid-year with overall growth of +13.0%, with the heavy vehicle segment at +14.4% over the first six months of 2022.

“The good performance was renewed in June, allowing the market to close the first half of 2023 with +13.0% compared to the previous year. The monthly data confirm a positive trend for all segments, although the heavy vehicle segment – as usual – is the driving force which determines the growth both in percentage terms and in terms of overall volumes”, comments Paolo A. Starace, President of the Section UNRAE Industrial Vehicles.

“These results, although appreciable, must not make us lose sight of the current context characterized by a drop in demand caused by the contraction of industrial production and the high cost of debt for companies. Added to this are the difficulties associated with the forthcoming deadlines relating to the introduction of the second generation smart tachograph (from next August 21) and the advanced ADAS and cybersecurity systems (from 2024), which cause a delay in investment decisions, to the detriment of the renewal process of the fleet in circulation” , continues Starace.

“In light of this, the need arises and the consequent appeal to the current government to identify bridging solutions that allow the adoption of latest generation vehicles through a multi-year support plan that safeguards technological neutrality. Only through this approach will we be able to guarantee the reduction of emissions and a high level of road safety regardless of any revisions of European regulations, which at the moment appear far from being examined”, concludes President Starace.

